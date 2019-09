Brandy Lynn Gast, 34, Burlington Jct., died Monday, September 23, 2019, at the University of Kansas Hospital.

Celebration of life will be at 10 am, Friday, September 27 at Laura Street Baptist Church. Burial will be in Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Jct. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm, Thursday, September 26 at Laura Street Baptist Church.

Memorials may be sent to the West Nodaway Rescue Squad.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.