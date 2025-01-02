Mary Katherine “Mary K” Weir Harr-Wiley, 69, Maryville, died Tuesday, December 24, 2024, at her home.

She was born September 20, 1955, in Maryville, to Lloyd “Bud” and Mary Mitchell Weir. She was a 1973 graduate of Maryville High School and received her Licensed Practical Nursing degree from Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

On October 31, 2012, she married Marvin Wiley in Maryville. He preceded her in death on December 4, 2024.

Mrs. Wiley had worked at St. Francis Hospital for many years as well as the Benedictine Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, Clyde and many of the area nursing homes.

She was a member of the Wilcox United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Wiley’s body has been cremated. A graveside service will be held at a later date at Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.