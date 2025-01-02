Lori Lynn O’Riley, 63, St. Joseph, formerly of Maryville, died at Northcare Hospice, North Kansas City.

She was born November 4, 1961, in Maryville, to Harry L. and Alice M. Nelson Schmitt. She graduated from Maryville High School in 1980.

On September 28, 1988, she married Terrance L. “TO” O’Riley, in Clinton. They had lived in St. Joseph since 1989.

Mrs. O’Riley worked in the garden center for Walmart for the past 23 years.

She was a Christian.

Funeral services were Tuesday, December 31 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials are suggested to the New Nodaway Humane Society, 829 S. Depot, Maryville, MO, 64468.

