Katheryn “Kat” Elizabeth Bilbo, 51, Maryville, died Saturday, December 21, 2024, in her home.

She was born August 22, 1973, in Longview, TX to Gerald Phillips and Linda Tarrant. After high school, she received her bachelor of fine arts in theatre at Stephen F. Austin University, Nacogdoches, TX. She went on to pursue a master of fine arts in theatre at the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

She had been married to Jack Bilbo III for 20 years.

For the past 10 years Mrs. Bilbo worked as a professor of theatre at Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville. In addition to her work in the classroom, she served as the department’s artistic director, directed annual plays/musicals, and took on various other roles for the organization.

Prior to becoming an educator, she worked as a professional actress in the Chicago, IL, Madison WI and Milwaukee, WI areas. She was also a member of the Actor’s Equity Association.

A memorial service will be held at 2 pm, Sunday, January 5 at Price Funeral Home in Maryville. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to the New Nodaway Humane Society.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhhomemaryville.com .

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.