Mary Lee Graham, 93, Kansas City, formerly of Maryville, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Kansas City.

She was born February 7, 1927, in St. Joseph, to Lawrence and Ruby Denny Stainislaus. She was a graduate of Benton High School, St. Joseph.

On July 27, 1946, she married Carl M. Graham in Norfolk, VA. He preceded her in death October 19, 2006.

Services were Saturday, July 11 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial was in Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville.

Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church of Maryville or Shriners Children’s Hospital.

