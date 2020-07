Alma Louise Stuart. 98, Topeka, KS, formerly of Barnard, died July 8, 2020, at Rolling Hills Care Center, Topeka.

She was born January 25, 1922, in Barnard to Jacob and Mary Orrick Owens.

On March 18, 1939, she married Lester Lawrence Stuart in Savannah.

Services for the family were held at Nodaway Memorial Gardens in Maryville.

Memorials are suggested to the church of the donor’s choice or the local hospice.