Robert Darrell “Bob” Pope, 84, Maryville, died Saturday, July 11, 2020.

He was born August 3, 1935, in Neosho, to Irene and Yates Pope. He graduated from the University of Arkansas.

On September 7, 1963, he married Monika Schoenwandt. They later divorced. On June 14, 1985, he married Carol Ann Runyon.

Mr. Pope’s body has been cremated under the care of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.