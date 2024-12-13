James Grant Asher, 90, Clearmont, died Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at Maryville Living Center.

He was born June 29, 1934, in Redding, CA, to James M. and Ruth A. Hill Asher. He was a graduate of Tulelake High School in Tulelake, CA.

He married Mary A. Chaney-Smith in October 1985.

Mr. Asher served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He relocated to Chicago, IL and worked for Lindahl Brother’s Heavy Equipment. He worked for Schaumburg Transportation Company in Schaumburg, IL driving travel coaches. He semi-retired, moved to Mendota, IL and drove semi over-the-road and later drove a school bus for the local district. He then moved to Clearmont, and worked for Nodaway Contracting and drove a school bus for West Nodaway District 54. He served two terms as Mayor of Clearmont.

He was a member of the First Christian Church of Clearmont and Teamsters Local #731.

Mr. Asher’s body has been cremated. A memorial service will be held at 11 am, Thursday, January 9, 2025, at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. A private family burial will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Clearmont.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Price Funeral Home.