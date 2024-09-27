Marla Lea Gladman Gross, 67, Essex, IA, died Saturday, September 14, 2024, at her home.

She was born July 26, 1957, in Maryville, to Marvin and Barbara Gladman. She graduated a semester early from Red Oak, IA High School with the Class of 1975.

On December 29, 1982, she married Francis Gross.

Mrs. Gross took great pride in being a wife and homemaker.

She was of the Christian faith.

Funeral services were held Friday, September 20 at the Wabash Memorial Chapel with Vic Coston officiating. Burial followed in the Hopkins Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at wabashmemorial.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Wabash Memorial Chapel, Shenandoah, IA.