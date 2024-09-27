Lewis Blackney, 76, Clearmont, died Thursday, September 19, 2024, at his home.

He was born May 6, 1948, in Maryville, to Lewis and Caroline McDowell Blackney. He was a 1966 graduate of Hopkins High School.

On May 16, 1985, he married Jo Burton in Hopkins.

Mr. Blackney was a lifelong farmer.

He was a member of the Blue Lodge, Hopkins and Moila Shrine Temple, St. Joseph.

Mr. Blackney’s body has been cremated. A memorial service was held Wednesday, September 25 at Price Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital.

Arrangements were under the care of Price Funeral Home.