There will be a book sale at St. Michael Hall gym, Conception Abbey and Seminary College, 37174 State Highway VV, Conception from 1 to 5 pm, Saturday, September 28 and Sunday, September 29.

There will be books on history, spirituality, philosophy, fiction, theology and more. On Saturday most items are $2 and on Sunday, $1. For more information and directions, go to libguides.conception.edu/ booksale.