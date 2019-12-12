Marilyn V. Hamilton, 55, Maryville, died Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Maryville Living Center, Maryville.

She was born November 15, 1964, in Des Moines, IA, to Harry and Joan Browning Hamilton.

She graduated from West Nodaway High School, Burlington Jct.

Ms. Hamilton had worked at NOCOMO Industries, Maryville.

She was of the Methodist faith.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Kurt Hamilton.

She is survived by her mother, Joan Hamilton, Maryville; father, Harry Hamilton, Rulo, NE; two sisters, Carolyn Hansen, Maryville, and Nancy and Kenneth Johnson, Clearmont; nephew, Michael Johnson, Port Smith, AR; niece, Cassie and Mark Long, Sydney, IA; two great-nephews, Max and Cole Lang.

Ms. Hamilton’s body has been cremated under the care of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorial services will be at 2 pm, Saturday, December 15 at Maryville Living Center. No formal visitation is planned. Burial will be at a later date in High Prairie Cemetery, Elmo.

