Robert L. “Bob” Wilson, 84, Maryville, died Monday, December 9, 2019, at Oak Pointe of Maryville.

He was born July 7, 1935, in Hopkins, to Orville and Opal Riley Wilson. He was a 1953 graduate of Hopkins High School and attended Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

In 1955, he worked for Burlington Railroad in Kansas City, and in 1956 he moved to Los Angeles, CA. He was employed by the Union Pacific Railroad for 41 years until his retirement in 1997.

Mr. Wilson was a member of Wray Memorial United Methodist Church, Hopkins.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by many cousins and friends in Northwest Missouri, California, and Arizona.

Graveside services and burial will be at 3 pm Friday, December 13 at the Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:30 pm Friday at Price Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorials can be made to Mosaic Hospice of Maryville.

