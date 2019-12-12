Edwin Lee Collins, 74, Maryville, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at the Village Care Center, Maryville.

He was born December 20, 1944, in Maryville, to Edward L. and Virginia Whitehead Collins. He was a 1963 graduate of Maryville High School.

On June 11, 1997, he married Margie McCormick in Hiawatha, KS. She preceded him in death.

Mr. Collins served in the United States Air Force and worked as a butcher and meat cutter.

He was a member of the Barnard American Legion Post #102.

He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; and brother, Michael Collins.

Survivors include his brother, Wayne and Bonnie Collins, Barnard; step-daughter, Shon Collins, Pickering; step-grandson, Dexter Partridge; niece, Jaime Collins, Maryville; and great-nephew, Jaren Dombek, Maryville.

Mr. Collins’ body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home, Maryville. There will be no visitation or services held.

Online condolences can be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.