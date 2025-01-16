Marie E. Protzman, 84, Maryville, died Wednesday, January 8, 2025.

She was born January 9, 1940, in Marshall, to Isiah McKinley “Kenneth” and Loma McLaughlin Cook. She had lived her entire adult life in the area.

Mrs. Protzman was a mother and homemaker. She had worked at Union Carbide, had her own rental business, was a seamstress and baby-sitter.

She was of the Catholic faith.

Funeral services were Monday, January 13 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

