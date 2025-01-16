Edward Mel Allen, 71, Atlanta, GA, died Thursday, January 2, 2025.

He was a native of Conception Jct. He was a 1971 graduate of Maur Hill Prep High School, Atchison, KS, and a 1975 graduate of Rockhurst University, Kansas City. He received an MBA at Avila University, Kansas City.

Mr. Allen was the founder and president of Sweet Eddie’s Inc., based in Atlanta. Established in 1998 it is a wholesale bakery specializing in producing high quality cinnamon rolls and other yeast-raised sweet goods for top retail chains across the United States. It was acquired by Sweetmore Bakeries in 2024.

He was a member of the Pinetree Country Club, in Kennesaw, GA, Prairies Dunes Country Club, in Hutchinson, KS, and was an international member of the Ardglass Golf Club, in County Down, Northern Ireland.

The funeral mass will be at 9:30 am, Friday, January 17 in the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception at Conception Abbey, Conception. Burial will be in St. Columba Cemetery, Conception.

Memorials may be made to Conception Abbey, 37174 State Hwy. VV, Conception, MO 64433.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.