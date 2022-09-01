The Conception Abbey monks are the recipients of an initial beautiful planting gift of nearly 100 varieties of peonies provided by Hollingworth Peonies, near Burlington Jct. The three tilled, prepared plots are approximately 50 feet long and are being reviewed in the photo by Abbot Benedict Neenan, OSB, who will be in-charge of the transplants, which will take place later this fall. This is just the beginning of a more developed plan to add the peony beauty to the Abbey campus, noted Juergen Steininger, managing member of the world-wide distribution of Hollingsworth Peonies.