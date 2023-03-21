Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 3/14/23. The motion passed.

Requisitions: Sheriff to Meyer Auto for vehicle maintenance and repair; road and bridge to Service Lube for vehicle maintenance and repair; commission to Jason Brown Roofing, LLC for roof repair.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: invite from Voices of Courage 30-year anniversary.

A call was put in to Sleek Creek HVAC to remind them to submit an estimate for HVAC systems at the Administration Center. Walker met with Jason Brown Roofing on March 15th to look over the roof. Brown will send an estimate for consideration.

Returned a call to a landowner in Atchison Township regarding the brush law letters that were sent out. Landowner was referred to the Atchison Township board.

Inspected Road #709 in Jefferson Township, a tube on Road #973 in Washington Township and Road #391 in Polk Township.

A Green Township landowner turned in an application for vacation of a public road. The signatures on the petition will be verified and the first reading of the application will be held

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

A Polk Township citizen stopped in with questions on a road near Wilcox. A call was put in to Mark Wilson, Polk Township maintenance operator to discuss.

Hughes Township Trustee Kurby Kenny, spoke with the commission about a possible reconstruction road for 2023. A landowner came in to discuss road reconstruction processes.

The estimate from Jason Brown Roofing was received. The commission approved the estimate of Jason Brown Roofing.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 3/21/2023.