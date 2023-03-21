The Nodaway Community Theater Company is presenting the youth play “Château La Roach” at 7 pm, Thursday through Saturday, March 23 – 25 at The Rose Theatre, 118 West Third Street, Maryville.

Tickets are on sale and all tickets are general admission at $8 each. There are 75 tickets available for each performance and are only available at the website, rosetheatremaryville.org.

There are 18 students in the cast ranging from fourth through eighth grade. The comedy play was written by Lauran Wilson and is performed with the permission of Pioneer Drama Service, Inc., Englewood, CO. It is directed by Scott Lance.

“It was different from things we’ve done in the recent past,” Lance said about choosing the play. “And it’s a hilarious show, worth the laughs.”