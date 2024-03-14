On February 28, the Graham 4-H Club and Nodaway-Holt FFA Chapter members gathered to discuss and plan a Farmers Market for Graham this year.
Here are some details that were decided at the meeting:
• When: Every other Saturday, starting Saturday, May 4, from 8 to 11 am.
• Where: North parking lot at Nodaway-Holt High School, Graham.
• There will be a $5 registration fee per booth per day.
• Application must be submitted prior to the market day to set up a booth.
• Guidelines must be followed per the Nodaway County Health Department.
This information was made available by joni.everhart@yahoo.com. More information will be shared as it is made available.
