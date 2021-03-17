Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns, Scott Walk, associate commissioners, and Melinda Patton, County Clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 3/9/2021. The motion passed.

Public Comment: None

Approved: 911 telephone tax receipts payment for February 2021.

Accounts Payable: #78098-78122

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Railroad Yard for equipment; sheriff to Coenen Enterprises, Inc. for jail fire repairs; to Andrew County Sheriff’s Department for inmate lodging due to the jail fire.

The Commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: investments report for February 2021, sales tax/use tax/road and bridge special sales tax report, adjustment report from Wickizer & Clutter Multi-line Insurance Adjustors on the jail fire.

Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, discussed current bridge and tube status with the commission.

A landowner in Jackson Township stopped in to check on the status of the possible relocation of Road #457.

A call was placed to Andy Macias, Snyder and Associates, regarding BRO Bridge #62 updates. Cazes Johnson brought in completed construction letters to MoDOT for Bridge #1034003,#1020007 and #0222000.

Commission approved for J & S Cleaning to do the Administration Center floor maintenance on May 7 when the building will be closed due to the Truman Day holiday. Rex Wallace, assessor, gave the commission an update on the panic button testing. All buttons have had batteries replaced and have been tested and put back into offices.

Bid opening was held for county maintenance road rock. Bids were submitted by Norris Quarry and Schildberg Quarry. The commission split out low bids from the bids submitted. Patton prepared and sent the contracts to each vendor.

Sonny Scadden, Northwest Missouri State University, called in regarding the Highway 71 and Icon Road turn-lane project to update the commission.

Jennifer Sardigal, MoDOT, followed up with the commission regarding questions for the two Highway 71 bridges. Sardigal stated there is no definitive timeline, only one bridge will be done at one time and the detour plan will be sent to the commission via email to share.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

A call was put into US Bank to get the county’s loan balance.

Walk made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 3/16/2021.