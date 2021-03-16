In closed session at the March 8 Hopkins City Council meeting, the council approved unanimously to hire Angie Titus as an assistant city clerk at $12.50 per hour, not to exceed 20 hours per week.

Discussion was held on the need of additional help to run the water plant to relieve Chief Operator Chris Bird every other weekend and throughout the week. Bird will reach out to individuals who might be interested.

Bird gave an update on salt storage structure. He will contact Ideal Concrete and is working on roof design.

Discussion was held on the building ordinance board. Mark Hoover indicated he would serve on the board. Three other names were discussed and the city will reach out to see if they are interested.

No update was made on the carnival trailer left behind in 2019.

Mayor Kelly Morrison reported that $900 in donations were received after he reached out to individuals who had family at the Hopkins Cemetery.

City Clerk Dee O’Riley passed out street maps and requested the council to start thinking about streets that need to be included in the 2021 Street Project. Discussion was held regarding Seventh Street that was needing work between Warren and Phelps.

Morrison informed the council that the resident at 402 East McPherson requests a road tube be put in at his residence. Bird is to contact the resident and set it up. It was agreed the tube would be put in by the city with the expense of the tube being billed to the resident.

Bird requested a generator be purchased and that the city could use a more reliable tractor and mower. He is to gather information on the items with bids on the generator to be discussed at the April meeting.

Alderman Rick Gladman said there had been a request for rock to be put on the east road by JL Houston’s. After discussion, it was decided to have Bird talk with a Houston’s representative find out what is needed.

The council approved the paying of the March Missouri LAGERS contribution.

The council approved moving the April meeting to 7 pm, Monday, April 12.