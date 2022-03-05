By Jacki Wood

Barb Farnan was working at Corner Drug in Maryville when the business closed in the late 1970s. She had a one-year-old child at the time and thought it would be nice to be able to stay home with him while earning money.

During the summer of 1979, she opened her daycare. And now, 43 years later – and after caring for hundreds of children and building relationships with numerous families – Farnan has decided to retire this spring.

She said the children she has cared for over the years and their families are what she has enjoyed the most and also what she’ll miss the most.

“Doing daycare for 43 years, I have developed lifelong friendships,” Farnan said.