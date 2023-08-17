Dorothy “Louise” Pasch, 91, formerly of Maryville, died Monday, August 7, 2023, at the Lemay Health and Rehab facility, Fort Collins, CO.

She was born June 9, 1932, in Guilford, to Ed Joslin and Annie Squire Joslin.

Mrs. Pasch retired from the Energizer battery company where she had worked in the lab.

Mrs. Pasch’s body has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

A memorial graveside service will be conducted at 10:30 am, Saturday, August 26 at the Whitesville Cemetery, east of Rosendale. There is no formal visitation planned.

Memorials can be directed to the First Baptist Church in Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.