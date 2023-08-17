Lola Marie Steeve, 88, Hopkins, died Monday, August 15, 2023, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

She was born August 26, 1934, in Braddyville, IA, to Elmer and Bonnie Gray Friend. She was a graduate of Clarinda, IA High School.

On October 12, 1953, she married August F. Steeve in Bedford, IA. He preceded her in death February 20, 2009.

Mrs. Steeve was a homemaker and a farmer’s wife.

She was a former member of the Hopkins Church of Christ.

Graveside services will be at 2 pm, Monday, August 21 at Nodaway Memorial Gardens. There will be no visitation held.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.