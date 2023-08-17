Linda Gail Jones, 65, Maryville, died Saturday, August 12, 2023, at her home in Maryville.

She was born August 17, 1957, in Hemet, CA, to Willie D. and Lavada Bryan Elliot. She received her GED, and later became certified for billing and coding, through North Central College.

On February 4, 1976, she married Gordon Brumley, Sr. and then she married Clint Jones on August 10, 1996. They later divorced.

Ms. Jones had been a housekeeper at local nursing homes and had been employed at Energizer Battery in Maryville until its closing.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 am, Saturday, August 19 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm, Friday, August 18 at the Bram Funeral Home.

Memorials can be directed to the funeral home to help with the final expenses.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.