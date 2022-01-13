Lorri Mather, 59, Maryville, died Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at the University of Kansas Hospital.

She was born February 24, 1962, in Nodaway, IA, to Jerry and Phyllis Lane Carmichael.

On April 25, 2008, she married Corey Mather in Maryville.

Services were Tuesday, January 11 at the First Christian Church, Burlington Jct. Burial was in Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Jct.

Memorials can be made in care of the family.

