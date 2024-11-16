H. Loraine Pritchett, 82, Maryville, died Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at a health care center in Maryville.

She was born February 6, 1942, near Grant City, to Marvin and Beatrice Spaah Campbell. She grew up in Worth County and was raised by her grandparents, John and Hopah Spaah, and went to school there. She had lived in Maryville since 1979, coming from Albany.

On May 16, 1959, she married Eugene B. Pritchett in Grant City. They were married over 54 years before his death in 2013.

Mrs. Pritchett had been a member of the Church of the Nazarene, Maryville, and a former member of the First Christian Church in Gentry.

Funeral services will be at 2 pm, Saturday, November 16 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville. The family will receive family and friends for one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the Nodaway County Senior Center, 1210 E. First St., Maryville, MO 64468.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.