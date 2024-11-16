By Morgan Guyer

Platte Valley fell in heartbreaking fashion 30-34 against Worth County on November 8 in Barnard.

For the past three seasons, Platte Valley and Worth County have met in the district playoffs. In all three of those match-ups, Worth County has come away with the win.

The Tigers set the tone early, recovering a fumble on the first drive of the game and punching in the first touchdown to go up 8-0. Platte Valley was able to respond, forcing a turnover as well and scoring on the ensuing drive to tie the game. A touchdown late in the second quarter was able to give Worth County a 14-8 lead heading into the second half.

After both defenses held strong in the first half, it was an offensive showdown in the second. The teams would swap scoring drives in the third quarter and early into the fourth, with Worth County leading 28-22 with five minutes left in the contest. It looked like the Tigers were going to score again, before Platte Valley Senior Xavier Middleton caught an interception and set Platte Valley up with great field position. Just a few plays later, and Platte Valley took their first lead of the game as Sophomore Ridge Clements ran it in from 10 yards out to go up 30-28 after a successful two point conversion.

That would leave Worth County with four minutes left to go on a game winning scoring drive. Going through the air, the Tigers were able to march down the field, scoring with 40 seconds left in the contest to go up 34-30. The last ditch effort from Platte Valley on the final drive of the game fell short, sealing the win for Worth County.

Worth County will travel to Albany on November 15 for the Class 1 District 7 final. Platte Valley ends their season at 8-2.