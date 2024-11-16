Dolores Irene Slagle, 92, Des Moines, IA, died Sunday, November 10, 2024.

She was born February 15, 1932, in Mason City, IA, to Phillip and Clara Pitzenberger. She had three years of high school at Sheffield, IA, and graduated from Ravenwood in 1950.

She married George LaVain Slagle in October of 1950. He preceded her in death in 2015.

Mrs. Slagle was a postal clerk in Alden, IA as well as a homemaker.

She was a member of the Grandview Park Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses since moving to Des Moines in 1975.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Memorial donations may be made to the Animal Rescue League.

Arrangements are under the direction of Ernst Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Waukee.