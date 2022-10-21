The Platte Valley, North Nodaway and Nodaway Valley cross country teams all competed at the Conference 275 Championship in Maryville October 17.

The Platte Valley girls team took home the team title. Freshman Mylie Holtman finished in 8th with a time of 23:42.6. Freshman Emalee Langford finished in 5th, with a time of 22:45.5. Senior Andrea Riley finished in second, running a time of 21:19.5. Freshman Mya Wray took home 1st place, running a time of 19:35.1. Freshman Allison Riley ran a time of 21:39.6 to finish in third.