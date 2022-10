The Ravenwood Community Breakfast will be from 8 am to noon, Sunday, October 23 at the Ravenwood Community Center. Eggs, bacon, hashbrowns, biscuits and gravy and pancakes are on the menu. Adults are $10 and children are $5.

The Northeast Nodaway Cheerleaders will help with the breakfast. This is the last breakfast in 2022, the next breakfast will be in January 2023.