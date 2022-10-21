By Morgan Guyer

The Spoofhounds soccer team routed St. Pius X for a 7-0 win at Bearcat Pitch October 13.

It would be an understatement to say that Maryville has been dominant in the MEC this season. The Spoofhounds are now 10-4 overall on the season.

Throughout the conference season, Maryville has scored 43 goals, conceding just three.

Junior Kason Teale would open the scoring for the Spoofhounds, slotting home his first of the game a few minutes into the game. The goals wouldn’t stop there however, as Teale would add his second from a great cross from freshman Tuan Jacobson. Then, senior Truett Haer scored for Maryville, making it 3-0 just 10 minutes into the match. Haer would score two more goals for Maryville. Teale and Jacobson would both add one more to make it a 7-0 final.