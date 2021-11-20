In January 2018, the NNL printed an article about Maryville native Clayton Scott who had written a movie script and had been filming the movie throughout various areas of Nodaway County.

His film “Below the Fold” will be shown at 7 pm on Friday, November 19 and Saturday, November 20 at The Hangar. There will be a Q&A session with filmmakers and actors after each showing.

The story-line follows two journalists living in Maryville who begin investigating a cold case of the disappearance of a 12-year-old girl. The more they dig into the case, the more they find there is more to the original story.

After writing his story, he decided to turn it into a feature film. A majority of the film was shot at various locations throughout Nodaway County. The cast and filming and production crews were from Kansas City. The film is being distributed by Mutiny Pictures and there will be a release on DVD and VOD Tuesday, November 23.

He stated the movie turned out to be a bigger project than he expected. The movie was funded by donations and Scott’s personal finances.

Scott attended Northwest Missouri State University, majoring in broadcasting with a high interest in video and film work.

Growing up in the area, Scott has always been interested in missing persons cases. He was specifically interested in Branson Perry’s case due to the proximity to where he grew up. He always wanted to know what happened to him, and the incident was definitely the spark for the story.

Scott said he grew up wanting to know what happened, wishing the families could get answers.