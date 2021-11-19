Missouri Governor Mike Parson, along with his wife, traveled to Maryville November 13 to tour the new Northwest Missouri State University Agriculture Learning Center (ALC) and take in a Bearcat football game where he did the coin flip. As he came into the ALC, he commented: “the first thing I noticed was the fine calves up north on the farm.” He delivered many affirmations and congratulations to Northwest’s School of Agriculture Director Rod Barr and Northwest President Dr. John Jasinski. State Representative Allen Andrews was also in attendance. During the tour of the animal science laboratory, the group viewed a sheep’s stomach tract which Northwest students had prepared for the classroom.