On August 24, six Nodaway County farmers participated in the tractor cruise associated with the Half Century of Progress Show in Rantoul, IL Harold Lyle, Jonathon Scott, JC Ware, Curt Hagey, Blake Degase and David Palmer enjoyed riding their classic tractors in the event. The occasion was the 100th anniversary of Farmall tractors and the 70th anniversary of the Farm Progress Show, August 29-31 in Decatur, IL.