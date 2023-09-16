Sophomore Jay Harris, running back from St. Louis, celebrates after punching in the first score of the game for Northwest. Harris carried the ball 23 times, for 125 yards which led the Bearcat rushing yards. Harris leads the MIAA in rushing yards, 251, and in rushing yards per game, 125.5 and ranks No. 7 in the nation in rushing yards.
Northwest Missouri State Football lost to Emporia State 13-33 in Maryville on September 7 during the season’s home opener with 3,715 fans watching. The Hornets snapped a 29 game losing streak against the Bearcats, handing them their first home loss in 18 games. Full coverage can be found on Page 13 of this week’s NNL.
Facebook Comments