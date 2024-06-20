The next Business Owners Sharing Solutions, or “BOSS” Coffee, presented by Kauffman Foundation, is scheduled for the morning of Wednesday, June 26 at Maryville Public Library.

The program is Creating Engaging Content for Social Media. Coffee will be ready at 8:15, keynote speaker Miu Edlin from Miuze Marketing will speak and answer questions from 8:30 to 9:30. All business owners, aspiring entrepreneurs, and community members are invited to attend and be part of the conversation.

Upcoming events include July 24, How to Build a Team – Hiring Quality People, and August 28, AI for Your Business. A September date will be announced for the topic of Cyber Security.