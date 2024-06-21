The forecast for the next few days looks to be hot and humid, with heat indices around 105 degrees. The following may be utilized for cooling stations Saturday June 22nd – Tuesday June 25th:

Maryville Community Center

1407 North Country Club Rd.

M-F 5 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sat. 6 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sun 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Maryville Public Library

509 North Main Street

M – F 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sat. 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Closed Sundays

Nodaway County Public Health

2416 South Main Street

M-F 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Closed Saturday and Sunday

Nodaway County Senior Center

1210 East 1 st Street

M-F 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Closed Saturday and Sunday