“God’s Earth is Something to Fight For” by Maryville children’s book author, Amy Houts, is a groundbreaking, Christian 32-page picture book about God’s call to take care of the Earth and fight climate change.

Through simple prose and multiple verses from the Bible, Houts explains to children that everyone, all human beings, must work together to save the Earth by reversing the effects of hundreds of years of human-created environmental damage. From writing letters to elected officials to recycling and saving water at home, young people are encouraged to make changes and to ask others to do so as well.

Rev Kyle Meyaard-Schaap, author of “Following Jesus in a Warming World,” says of “God’s Earth is Something to Fight For,” “This book is a gift not just to the kids who will hear it but to the adults who will read it to them. It is honest about the challenges we face without being scary, it is biblical about our call to action without being preachy, and it is practical about how to respond without being prescriptive. Everyone who encounters this book will be empowered to find the joy of serving and protecting our neighbors and God’s good creation!”

Rev Emily Stirewalt, Church of the Resurrection says, “This book will give children a sense of direction to respond faithfully to climate change and answer the call God gives us to take care of creation!”

Houts’s books, including her most recent one, are available for purchase at the Nodaway News Leader or through BushelandPeckBooks.com and Amazon.com.

The 32-page “God’s Earth is Something to Fight For” hardback book is recommended for the reading age of 4 to 8 years old and costs $20.