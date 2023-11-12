Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 11/2/23. The motion passed.

Approved: invoices to Schraeder Law Firm and 3E, that is Electrical Engineering & Equipment Company; Clerk Fee Report for October 2023.

Checks: #83349-83374

The commission reviewed the following information: elevator inspection documents, Con-Agg notice of price increase.

Confirmed with Bill Driskell that he is not able to work on the ceiling tiles in the Courthouse. Signed the authorization to perform elevator inspection service from Elevator Safety Services, Inc. Spoke with Chris Nelson, 3E regarding the preventative maintenance agreement and load testing for the generators at the Administration Center. Walker reported he had repaired the sewer pipe in the Courthouse.

Put in a call to US Bank regarding a CD for Groves Cemetery. Paperwork will be updated on November 16.

Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, presented requests for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds from Elmo Community Betterment for $15,406.98, Hopkins Ball Association, no formal request and collector/treasurer for software and equipment. The commission requested the collector/treasurer provide quotes for repair versus replace before making a decision. Also present: Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor.

Sheriff’s Department Captain Austin Hann met with the commission to look over a windshield install. Contact was made with Render Auto Glass.

The commission, along with Engle, inspected Road #576 in Polk Township.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Reviewed the current budget on the ARPA program. Calls were made to Cassie Wiederholt with Ravenwood Park Committee and Jeremiaj Bragg with Rural Firefighters Association for clarification on requests. A call was put in to Brooke Kinsella representing Elmo Community Betterment, to get more information on the request received. The commission approved $7,500.00 to be paid.

Left a message to clarify Acciona Solar Project request for forms.

Jenkins stated that all accounts have transitioned to Nodaway Valley Bank and have been closed at Wells Bank and all but two CDs at Bank Midwest. The checks and supporting tools, that is deposit books, check registers, receipt books, that have not been used from previous bank accounts need to be destroyed. The commission hereby orders county unused operating checks and supporting tools to be destroyed. Carried out by Jenkins and Patton by appointment on Thursday, November 9 at the Northwest Recycling Plant.

A call was put in to Cheyenne Murphy, Jail Maintenance and Improvement Grant, for an update on the grant.

Reviewed the list of total CART rock hauled for each township. Overages will be billed back to the township if applicable.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 11/9/2023.