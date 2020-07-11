The Maryville neighborhood of Lisa Lane celebrated the 4th of July with its 43rd annual parade. Neighbors came out to sit in their driveways while the parade featured youngsters on their bicycles or walking along; one even brought their dog to walk in the parade. Leading the way with the handmade banner which has seen almost all of the outings were Leah Wonderly and Mya Wray.

A fire truck from the Maryville Public Safety Fire Department and cars from MPS and the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office brought up the end of the parade.