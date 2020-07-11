Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces two individuals residing in Nodaway County, Missouri have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). There are now thirty-three confirmed cases for Nodaway County. Twenty-two of the thirty-three cases are no longer in isolation.

The affected individuals are a male between 20-29 years of age and a female between 20-29 years of age. Both individuals are contacts to a known positive case and isolated at a private residence.

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.

The health department urges the public to practice social distancing by maintaining six (6) feet of separation, to limit in-person interactions, and to practice good handwashing and hygiene. Please avoid touching your face. Please clean phones, devices, and contact surfaces frequently. The health department also recommends wearing a mask when social distancing cannot be achieved.

If you are sick, particularly with a fever and a cough, or shortness of breath, please call your health care provider before visiting for guidance regarding symptoms and next steps.

For more information, visit the DHSS website at www.health.mo.gov/coronavirus or the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus. A statewide COVID-19 hotline also operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 877-435-8411. Follow Nodaway County Health Department on Facebook.