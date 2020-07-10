PBA Tour Players Map, 2020

“The Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) is the major sanctioning body for the sport of professional bowling in the U.S. They sponsor the PBA Tour. There are 62 professional bowlers riders representing nine countries. Forty-six were from the U.S. The PBA has returned to competition amid the Covid-19 shutdown. The per capita production of this year’s PBA Tour players by hometown state is a good representation of a regional sport. ‘Bowling Alley’ is in the Midwestern and Northeastern region of the country.”