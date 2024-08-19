At the August 5 Pickering City Council meeting, the invoice for the street work which was completed in July was exactly the amount of the bid, $26,235. It was paid.

Discussion was held on the Missouri Department of Natural Resources upcoming inspection of the sewer plant. White Cloud Engineering records were to be checked, along with a walk-through of the operation, the sand filter and samples were to be taken. DNR would give solutions for what needed to be done in the future to maintain current levels and to get the ammonia levels within compliance in the future.

The council decided not to accept the North Nodaway playground equipment as there was not enough space at the park across from the Pickering Community Building and not enough people who would use it if installed at the south park. They were concerned about the cost of moving and installing the equipment.

The tax levy hearing was held. There was no increase in the taxes. The levels remained the same as last year with 87¢ per $100 assessed valuation for the general fund and 99¢ per $100 assessed valuation for the street funds. The total property assessment went up from $931,000 to $954,000 this year.

Residents will be billed at the new sewer rates for water use in August. The base will be $22 for the first 1,000 gallons and additional use will be billed at $1 per 100 gallons of water used.

City Clerk Milt Sovereign said the city has received good comments on the mowing of the parks and sewer plant by Allen Mowing Service.