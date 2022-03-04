The Maryville Host and Maryville Pride Lions Clubs are hosting a pancake breakfast fundraiser from 7 am to 2 pm, Saturday, March 5 at Pizza Ranch, 215 Che Drive, Maryville.

It is a buffet-style menu with pancakes, eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, and drink. Cost is $13.99 for adults, $6.99 for children ages four to 13 and free for children age three and younger.

Pizza Ranch is donating 30 percent of all dine-in sales. Proceeds will help provide a sunshade at the Thomson Splash ‘N Play.