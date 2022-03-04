Beverly Jean Masters Ingels, 98, Maryville, went to heaven on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Oak Pointe in Maryville.

She was born on February 6, 1924, to Lois McDaniel and Byron Masters in Skidmore. She graduated from Skidmore High School in 1941. Following high school, she graduated from Gard Business School in St. Joseph. She then worked in the office of Westab in St. Joseph until she married the love of her life Harold Ingels.

Beverly and Harold married October 12, 1946, in Kansas City, KS. They were married for 68 years before Harold passed away in 2015.

Beverly’s body has been cremated under the direction of Bram Funeral Home in Maryville. A celebration of life and burial will be held at a later date. Memorials donations in Beverly’s honor may be sent to the United Methodist Church, 102 N. Main, Maryville, or Nodaway County Senior Center, 1210 E 1st St., Maryville.

