Lindsey Rue Allee, 16, Maryville, died Thursday, June 13, 2019, near Barnard.

Services were Monday, June 17 at Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville. Burial was in the Sheridan Cemetery, VanSkyock Addition, Sheridan.

Memorials may be made to the Children’s Tumor Foundation, 120 Wall Street, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10005-3904, Attn: Gift Processing or go to join.ctf.org.

