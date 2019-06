Darlene Collier Davidson, 70, St. Joseph, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

Services were Monday, June 17 at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Joseph. Interment was in Memorial Park Cemetery, St. Joseph.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, American Cancer Society or KU Medical Center.

Online condolences may be left at meierhoffer.com.