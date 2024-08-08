Linda Sue Allen Phillippe, 64, King City, died Friday, August 2, 2024, at her home.

She was born July 3, 1960, in Maryville, to Harold Leslie and Shirley Mae Scott Allen. She graduated from Maryville High School in 1978.

On July 7, 2001, she married Charles Lewis “Charlie” Phillippe in Island City.

Mrs. Phillippe worked 14 years at Eveready in Maryville, and later started and ran her own graphic and vinyl business near her home.

She was of the Methodist faith.

Mrs. Phillippe’s body has been cremated. Memorial visitation with family and friends will be from 5 to 7 pm, Thursday, August 8 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial will be at a later date at the Meeker Cemetery, Stanberry.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.